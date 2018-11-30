Tekashi 6ix9ine – Dummy Boy

The Lowdown: Tekashi 6ix9ine is an internet meme, a charged child sex offender, and — occasionally — a rapper. But above all he is a testament to the power of a personal brand. Strip away the rainbow hair, the rainbow grill, the tattoos of his own pen name across his face, and you are left with a below average trap rapper who snarls and beats his chest and yells incoherently about money and blowjobs. His legal troubles didn’t end when he pled guilty to involving a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance, and he’s now facing life in prison on firearms and racketeering charges. Careers have been built on lesser felonies, but usually by emcees with more to say. On Dummy Boy, his first studio album, the man born Daniel Hernandez has crossover pop aspirations, and he assembles a formidable list of featured artist who almost all outshine him on his own tracks.