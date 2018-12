1964 was a monumental year for The Beach Boys. They’ve had plenty of them over the course of their 50-year history, but it was during that 12-month stretch that, behind the scenes, everything changed for the band. It began with the firing of their manager, Murray Wilson, the father of the group’s leader and principal songwriter, Brian Wilson, and ended with the latter having a nervous breakdown. Along the way, vocalist Mike Love divorced his first wife, and his first daughter was born.