The Good, the Bad & the Queen – Merrie Land

The Lowdown: The timing for the release of the second album by The Good, the Bad & the Queen, the humble supergroup led by Damon Albarn, couldn’t be more perfect. It arrives just as news breaks that the UK and EU have agreed to draft terms of a Brexit agreement and just as the band’s country of origin wraps up commemorations for the centennial of World War I. Both major events — and the past 100 years of British history for that matter — haunt this short, sharp new collection, with Albarn and co. reckoning with the ghosts of the past and the country’s unsure future.

