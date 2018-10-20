The Shins – Chutes Too Narrow

Around the early 2000s, New York’s post-punk revival scene was flourishing. Bands such as Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and The Strokes were becoming staples in the community, and they incorporated the unvarnished instrumentation that came to solidify the genre. Just a couple of years later, however, indie rock took a less accelerated, more subdued turn. Death Cab for Cutie released Transatlanticism in 2003, and Arcade Fire released Funeral in 2004, both of which are seminal albums that marked this transition from fashionable indifference to sorrowful introspection.