Menu

The Smashing Pumpkins – Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

The Lowdown: It’s been a real Lynchian experience for The Smashing Pumpkins in the years following 2000’s Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music, the last studio album to feature Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin. There was Zwan. There were solo albums. There was a half-reunion. There was a half-reunion record (see 2007’s Zeitgeist). There was another Chamberlin-less era. There were two Chamberlin-less albums (see: 2012’s Oceania and 2014’s Monuments to an Elegy). There were two nostalgic tours, both featuring Chamberlin and one bringing back Iha.

Artist
Release Date
November 16, 2018
Label
Napalm
Formats
digital, vinyl, cd
Read our review Buy it on amazon
Previous Story
boygenius – boygenius
No comments