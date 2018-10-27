The Strokes – Room on Fire

Earlier this year, Vulture published an in-depth Q&A with Julian Casablancas. The Strokes frontman explained that the title for the band’s 2003 sophomore record, Room on Fire, “is not referring to a dance party. It’s referring to the state of things.” It’s difficult to think of Room on Fire as an overtly political album. For the most part, its 11 tracks seem to center on the fleetingness of youth, fame, and difficult relationships, but, because of the lyrics’ simplicity, Room on Fire can transform itself depending on perspective. It’s partially why it’s still such a rewarding listen 15 years later.