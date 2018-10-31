The Lowdown: With apologies to The Beatles, Radiohead’s six-album run from The Bends through In Rainbows is quite possibly the greatest six-album stretch from any artist, in any genre, at any time since albums came into vogue. It’s a colossal achievement and has earned the band members nearly unlimited license to try their hand at whatever they may fancy. First to take up film scoring was guitarist Jonny Greenwood, whose orchestrations for There Will Be Blood are among the most admired cinematic compositions of the new millennium. Now, lead singer Thom Yorke has written original music for Suspiria, a remake of an Italian horror classic about a witchy dance troupe. Yorke uses a wide variety of instrumentation, from Renaissance choral arrangements to rock guitar, from mid-century avant-garde piano to modern swelling synths. The result is a score that is always good for a scare and occasionally good for much more.