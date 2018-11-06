The Lowdown: Vince Staples is one of hip-hop’s sweethearts. With the success he’s gained by simply being himself, Staples seems to realize he doesn’t need to refine his raw sound to release radio-friendly songs. FM! is an extremely crude, yet beautiful album that features the west coast rapper taking over the city’s airwaves with his music. In 22 minutes, he curates his own version of “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” by threading his songs together with listener call-ins, adding interludes from Earl Sweatshirt and Tyga, and even inserting a giveaway segment. These elements give the audience a real listening experience and act as the glue that cements the creative themes of the album.