XXXTentacion – SKINS

The Lowdown: The recent shooting death of Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, known to most as XXXTentacion, still seems like something from a movie — something that can be turned off and things would go back to normal. Although a controversial figure, the impact of the 20-year-old Onfroy had already spread across generations of hip-hop listeners. The Floridan was an influential leader in the emo-rap subgenre, as he masterfully incorporated dark production with soul-striking lyrics. On his posthumous album, SKINS, the instruments do most of the expression, and, as usual, his lyrics continue to revolve around suicide, depression, and heartbreak — except this time it hits harder.