ZE Records – A Christmas Record 1981

1981 was a bad year for New York City. By the time the big red apple dropped in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, reports of violent and property crime in the city had peaked at 1,214,935 (a record that still stands), West 42nd Street’s warren of porno theaters and by-the-hour motels had prompted Rolling Stone to declare it “the sleaziest block in America,” and the New York Times had unknowingly heralded the decade’s oncoming AIDS crisis with the chilling headline “Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals.”