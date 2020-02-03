Consequence Holdings, LLC California Privacy Rights

California residents have certain privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, also known as the CCPA. This notice provides a general overview of the privacy rights under the CCPA. Further, it applies generally to all of Consequence Holdings products and services. For specific information about your personal information or how your personal information is processed by a particular Consequence Holdings product or service you may interact with, please visit our Privacy Policy page.

The CCPA defines certain terms in a particular manner that may differ from how those terms are used in everyday language. When these terms are used in this notice, they are used based on the definitions set forth in the CCPA. These terms are: “personal information”, “consumer”, “business purpose”, “commercial purpose”, “service provider”, “third party”, and “sale” or “sell”.

For purposes of this notice, Consequence Holdings may be referred to as “us”, “our” or “we” and Consequence Holding’s consumer customers may be referred to as “you” or “your”. Consequence Holdings, LLC operates the consequenceofsound.net website and the Consequence of Sound mobile application (the “Service”).

Summary of CCPA Privacy Rights

The CCPA provides California consumers with the following five privacy rights. These rights are explained in further detail in the sections below.

— The right to know and the right to access the following for the preceding 12 month period: categories of personal information we collected, the categories of sources from which we collected personal information, the business or commercial purposes for which we collected personal information, and the categories of third parties with whom we share personal information, and the pieces of personal information we have collected about you.

— The right to delete personal information that is not needed for specified purposes.

— The right to not be discriminated against for exercising any of your CCPA rights.

— The right to opt out of sale of your personal information.

Right to Know and Access

Under the CCPA, California consumers have the right to know and access the following information for the preceding 12 month period:

— the categories of personal information collected or used, disclosed for a business purpose, or otherwise shared;

— the business purposes for collecting or sharing personal information;

— the commercial purposes for collecting or sharing personal information;

— the categories of sources of personal information;

— the categories of service providers to which personal information is disclosed for a business purpose;

— the categories of third parties to which personal information is shared; and

— the specific pieces of personal information collected or used.

You may access this information by visiting our Privacy Policy page, or you may contact us via email at privacy@consequenceofsound.net.

We will need to verify your identity before we can fulfill your request. The verification process may vary depending on the nature of the request.

Categories of Personal Information: Consequence Holding may collect, use, disclose for a business purpose, or otherwise share different categories of personal information depending on the product or service. You may locate the specific categories of personal information for each product or service by visiting our Privacy Policy page.

Below is the full list of categories of personal information that Consequence Holding’s may collect, use, disclose for a business purpose or otherwise share: identifiers (e.g., technical, financial, government identifiers); contact information; physical characteristics or description information; internet or electronic network activity information; geolocation information; commercial information; audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory or similar information; biometric information; inferences, including advertising and content related inferences; medical information or health insurance information; professional or employment related information; education information; legally protected classifications; and other information that identifies or can be reasonably associated or linked with you.

Business Purposes: Consequence Holding may share personal information with service providers for the following business purposes: auditing; security; debugging; short-term transient use; performing services on behalf of Consequence Holding ; research; and quality assurance and service improvements.

Commercial Purposes: Consequence Holding may share personal information with third parties for the following commercial purposes: delivering content and ads; associating user activity; provide Consequence Holdings services; provide contextual advertising; provide targeted advertising; provide personalized content; fulfill user requests; user communication; provide location-based services; provide promotions; create analytics and reports for third parties; generating fees; and security and fraud prevention.

Categories of Sources: Consequence Holdings collects personal information from the following categories of sources: Consequence Holdings websites and apps; external party websites and apps where Consequence Holdings technologies serves content or ads or measurement; third party data partners; Consequence Holding analytics services; and websites, apps or other public sources.

Categories of Service Providers: Consequence Holdings may share personal information for a business purpose with the following categories of service providers: analytics providers; social button providers; application providers; advertising partners; content providers; game developers; payment providers; search partners; voice and digital assistant providers; and security partners.

Categories of Third Parties: Consequence Holdings’ may share personal information for a commercial purpose with the following categories of third parties: analytics providers; social button providers; application providers; advertising partners; content providers; game developers; payment providers; search partners; voice and digital assistant providers; and security partners.

Right to Delete

You may delete personal information we have collected about you by logging into the Consequence Holdings Privacy Dashboard.

If you have more than one registered account with Consequence Holdings (e.g., a Yahoo and an AOL account), you will need to log into the Consequence Holdings Privacy Dashboard for each registered account for which you wish to delete your personal information.

If you do not have a registered account with Consequence Holdings, please refer to this help article about clearing your cookies. If you have further questions about deleting your personal information you may contact us via email at info@consequenceofsound.net.

We will need to verify your identity before we can fulfill your request to delete. The verification process may vary depending on the nature of the request.

We will retain certain personal information in accordance with our records retention program and securely delete it at the end of the retention period, in order to: process customer payment transaction data (for billing and tax reasons); detect security incidents, fraud monitoring; debug to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality; exercise free speech or exercise another right provided by law; comply with the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act; engage in public or peer reviewed scientific, historical, or statistical research in the public interest; enable solely internal uses that are reasonably aligned with your expectations based on your relationship with Consequence Holdings; or comply with a legal obligation; comply with a legal obligation obligation; otherwise use personal information, internally, in a lawful manner that is compatible with the context in which you provided the information.

Right to Not Be Discriminated Against

You have the right to receive information about the financial incentives that we offer to you (if any). Consequence Holdings does not and will not discriminate against you because you exercise any of the CCPA rights described here. We will not deny goods or services, charge different prices or rates for goods or services, or provide you with a different level or quality of goods or services as a result of you exercising any CCPA rights described here.

Right to Opt Out of Sale

Consequence Holdings does not sell information that, on its own, identifies you, like your name or email address, without your permission. As outlined in our Privacy Policy, we do share other identifiers with partners for product, service and advertising reasons. Under the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA), some of our sharing activities may be considered a “sale” that you have a right to opt-out of. Depending on the services you use and the permissions you have granted us, Consequence Holdings may “sell” the following categories of information (as these categories are defined by the CCPA) to third parties: identifiers; contact information; physical characteristics or description information; internet or electronic network activity information; geolocation information; commercial information; audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory or similar information; inferences, including advertising and content related inferences; professional or employment related information. You may locate the categories of personal information sold in the last 12 months for each product or service you use by logging into the Consequence Holdings Privacy Dashboard.

Sharing this information allows us to provide the content and services you enjoy, helps our partners deliver better content and advertising, and keeps our services supported by our advertisers. If you opt out of sale, your experience may be impacted and content may become less interesting to you.

To opt out of sale, access the “Do Not Sell My Info” control in the Consequence Holdings Privacy Dashboard. (Depending on the device or product you are using, access may require verification.)

CCPA Choices for Consequence Holdings Third Party Partners

Some of our third party partners may collect and share certain pieces of information from our visitors, such as device identifiers, cookies, advertising IDs, IP addresses and usage activity, so that our third party partners can deliver ads to you and conduct analysis about our services. Some of this type of information sharing may also be considered a “sale” under the CCPA. If you wish to opt out of this activity by these third party partners, visit the DAA CCPA Choices page linked to below.

— You must opt out on each device and on each browser where you want your choice to apply.

If you clear cookies, your opt-out may also be cleared and you must opt out again where you want your choices to apply.

— Consequence Holdings does not maintain or control the opt-out mechanisms and settings described in this section and is not responsible for their operation.

— Exercising these choices does not prevent us from delivering contextual advertising, advertising to you based on data we have about you, conducting cross-device tracking for us to serve you first-party ads directly, or using information for non-targeted advertising purposes, such as measuring ad effectiveness, attribution and analytics.

— We may also still share some personal information with our partners (who will function as our service providers in such instance) to help us perform functions such as measuring ad effectiveness, controlling how many times you see an ad, ad delivery, providing aggregate statistics and analytics, and/or reducing ad fraud.

— The choices described in this section may not opt you out of the use of previously collected and shared information or all interest-based advertising (such as that conducted on other sites). To learn more about interest-based advertising, please visit the DAA http://optout.aboutads.info/?c=2&lang=EN.