Podcasts are the future. That’s not hyperbole, and, no, that’s not entirely a fact either, but it’s a notion that’s generally agreed upon by the leading figures of New Media, industry analysts, and advertisers alike. As Wired recently reported, podcast listeners are “a holy grail of engagement,” making the medium not just a bubble, but a boom — “and that boom is only getting louder.”

In keeping with the times, Consequence of Sound formed the Consequence Podcast Network (CPN). Led by Director Cap Blackard, the network plans to shift the publication’s 10-year-old brand into the podcast arena with a series of exciting shows that reflect, evolve, and expand Consequence of Sound‘s original content in new and refreshing ways.

“At Consequence, we’ve always held true to being a down-to-earth, personal voice in the world of media journalism,” Blackard says. “There’s no modern platform more personal than podcasts, and I’m excited that our fans and media-lovers in general get to know us even more intimately than before. We’re gonna have a lot of fun.”

Currently, the network offers eight series with several more on the way:

The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast: Now in its second year, this weekly series offers an exhaustive, chronological deep-dive into the Master of Horror’s best-selling bibliography, starting from 1974’s Carrie and working all the way to his latest blockbuster. The hosts also keep tabs on all the trending news involving King and talk to the countless filmmakers, writers, and stars involved in the many adaptations of his stories. Subscribe now via iTunes and follow on Facebook.

Consequence of Sound: The next evolutionary stage of the album review has arrived: streaming audio on the go for music fans who want to stay in the know. Three times a week, this series publishes immersive audio reviews of the hottest albums out there, all written and narrated by the strongest writers working with Consequence of Sound. This podcast will soon expand to include exclusive track-by-track interviews and much more. Subscribe now via iTunes.

State of the Empire: A Lucasfilm Podcast: Every two weeks, CPN Director Cap Blackard and an esteemed panel of Nerdy Show co-hosts head to a galaxy far, far away and jump straight down the garbage chute for the latest news and rumors from the Star Wars Universe. They’ve been chronicling the saga since 2012 – from the moment Disney hopped in the driver’s seat. The show also features interviews, in-depth specials, and Indy Inquiry and Willow Watch – two segments devoted to the other Lucasfilm favorites. Subscribe now via iTunes and follow on Facebook.

This Must Be the Gig: Every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician. Every other week, senior editor Lior Phillips will head backstage to talk to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more. She’ll also host roundtable discussions during the weeks in between with critics and professionals to go over an assortment of topics.Subscribe now via iTunes and follow on Facebook.

TV Party: Hosted by TV Editor Allison Shoemaker and senior writer Clint Worthington, this weekly series covers everything you missed in your living room on any given night. Each episode features a rotating panel of guest writers and critics, who all share the weirdest and most eclectic takeaways from your favorite shows. What’s more, the two hosts also speak to talent straight from the small screen and offer up definitive rankings on a bi-monthly basis. Subscribe now via iTunes and follow on Facebook.

Filmography: This quarterly anthology series dissects a veteran filmmaker’s celebrated oeuvre over several thematic episodes. Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer leads an engaging and punchy conversation with guests and covers everything from iconic characters to recurring aesthetics and running motifs. The first installment of Filmography focuses on the work of Wes Anderson in celebration of his latest feature, Isle of Dogs. Subscribe now via iTunes and follow on Facebook.

Discography: This other quarterly anthology series finds cult indie-pop songwriter Marc With a C chronicling a legendary artist’s catalogue album by album. Walk in a novice, and come out well-informed and with a new favorite record or two. And if you’re a longtime fan, he’ll go deep enough that you’ll be brimming with new factoids and perspectives. For his maiden voyage, Marc is tackling the most insurmountable adventure of them all: Frank Zappa. Subscribe now via iTunes and follow on Facebook.

Halloweenies: A Michael Myers Podcast: This limited series finds senior writers McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman carving through one Halloween movie at a time as they trick or treat towards the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel. Each month covers a different Halloween film with mini-bonus episodes reserved for special guests from the franchise. Subscribe now via iTunes and follow on Facebook.

Stay tuned for all news and updates by following CPN’s Facebook and subscribe to any or all of the aforementioned podcasts above. And, if you love these shows, please do rate and review them on iTunes to spread that love around.