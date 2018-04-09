Subscribe via iTunes | Stitcher | Google Play | RSS

The Latest Episodes

Discography is a quarterly podcast chronicling a legendary artist’s catalog album by album.

Join cult indie-pop songwriter Marc With a C chronicling on multi-part expeditions into a single artist. Walk in a novice, and come out well-informed and with a new favorite record or two. And if you’re a longtime fan, we’ll go deep enough that you’ll be brimming with new factoids and perspectives. We’ve got no preferred genre either. After all, it’s all just the same twelve notes in different patterns, right?

Though, we’ve gotta admit – they’re fascinating patterns.

The first installment of Discography is devoted to the expansive catalogue of Frank Zappa and features brand new interviews with Alex Winter, Mike Keneally, and more.

The Host:

Marc With a C makes raw, lo-fi music about a hi-def world. His signature blend of biting social commentary, pop culture observations, and sardonic wit with catchy 1960s-style jangle pop melodies have delighted audiences for going on two decades. He makes at least one album a year, lives in Orlando, Florida, loves obscure media, has two bunnies, and if you ever see him perform live he’ll rock your socks off.

