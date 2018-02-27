80/35 Music Festival 2018

Pitchfork Music Festival is a three-day independent music festival staged each summer by Pitchfork Media. The 2018 edition goes down July 20th-22nd at Chicago’s Union Park.
The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba, Blood Orange, and Japandroids are also set to play the Chicago festival.
Travelers’ Rest is a two-day music festival put on by The Decemberists in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana. The 2018 edition goes down August 4th-5th.
TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green in 2018 and will be extending its music offering across two weekends from June 29th – July 1st and July 6th – 8th.
The 14th annual Nelsonville Music Festival takes place May 31-June 3, 2018 at Robbins Crossing on the campus of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. NMF18 is presented by Stuart’s Opera House.
With more than 175 music acts in the line-up performing on eight stages and over 100,000 passionate music lovers gathered for a full week, Roskilde Festival is among the most unique music festival experiences in the world. A position the …
The annual Sled Island Music Festival sets itself apart by presenting a thoughtfully-chosen lineup of music, comedy, film and art in more than 35 venues across Calgary, Alberta each June.
Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.
Plus, the Funk Lordz have mapped out phase one of their Head Over Heels world tour.