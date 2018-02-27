80/35 Music Festival 2018

Jul 06 - Jul 07 2018

Des Moines, Iowa (Western Gateway Park)

$75 (GA); $195 (VIP)

80/35 returns on Friday and Saturday, July 6th and 7th, 2018 in downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park. The 11th annual non-profit music festival will feature headliners Kesha and Phantogram. More than fifty acts will perform at 80/35.

Atmosphere
Car Seat Headrest
Courtney Barnett
Kehsa
Phantogram
Festival schedule is not released yet.

