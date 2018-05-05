A Ship in the Woods Festival 2018

Jun 16 - Jun 17 2018

Escondido, California (Felicita County Park)

$60 (1-Day); $100 (2-Day); $180 (VIP)

From June 16th – 17th 2018, A SHIP IN THE WOODS will present its inaugural music and art festival within the 50-acre oak grove of Felicita County Park in Escondido, California, situated in North County San Diego.

The mission of the festival will be a continuation of the nonprofit’s past programming as an arts and culture incubator merging world class talent with local San Diego artists.

A Ship in the Woods
Bill Callahan
Official
Built to Spill
Official
Drew McDowall
Official
EMA
Official
Hiro Kone
Official
Ice Balloons
Logical
Lonnie Holley
Official
Moon Diagrams
Official
No Age
Official
Shabazz Palaces
Official
Tara Jane O'Neil
Official
Treepeople
Official
Willis Earl Beal
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

