A Ship in the Woods Festival 2018

Escondido, California (Felicita County Park)

$60 (1-Day); $100 (2-Day); $180 (VIP)

Official Website

From June 16th – 17th 2018, A SHIP IN THE WOODS will present its inaugural music and art festival within the 50-acre oak grove of Felicita County Park in Escondido, California, situated in North County San Diego.

The mission of the festival will be a continuation of the nonprofit’s past programming as an arts and culture incubator merging world class talent with local San Diego artists.