Adult Swim Festival 2018

Book tickets

Oct 06 - Oct 07 2018

Los Angeles, California (ROW DTLA)

Official Website

A cultural festival like no other, the Adult Swim Festival will feature all things Adult Swim. Known for its unique brand of comedy and championing of emerging musical artists through their annual Singles program, Adult Swim fans will now be able to discover and experience those artists in person, dancing and laughing all weekend between two massive stages. In addition to the musical and comedy acts, fans will get access to a massive marketplace that will include interactive gaming, exclusive merchandise, local food vendors and more. The inaugural event does down October 6-7th in Downtown Los Angeles.

Adult Swim Festival
Big Freedia
Official
Bosco
Official
Chad VanGaalen
Official
Code Orange
Official
Com Truise
Official
Dan Deacon
Official
Dawn
Official
Hannibal Buress
Official
High on Fire
Official
IDK
Official
Jena Friedman
Official
Jo Firestone
Official
Joe Pera
Official
Julianna Barwick
Official
Kitty
Official
On Cinema Live Featuring Dekkar & DKR
Official
Run the Jewels
Official
Shigeto
Official
Thundercat
Official
Wavves
Official
Zola Jesus
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Tim Hecker headshot
Tim Hecker shares new song “Rose Light”: Stream

The electronic artist will also be touring Canada and abroad this summer.

by May 15, 2018, 2:49pm
0 comments
Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty receives massive 70-episode renewal

The new order is for more than double the episode count Rick and Morty has already aired and will bring its total run to 101.

by May 10, 2018, 1:50pm
0 comments
Sigur Rós, photo by Lior Phillips
Sigur Rós announce limited-edition vinyl releases featuring new music

Originally released for the band’s Norður og Niður Festival, the exclusive wax is finally being made available to the rest of the world.

by April 20, 2018, 11:09pm
0 comments
Sleep
Stoner metal heroes Sleep announce new album, The Sciences, and it’s out tomorrow

It’s the doom metal outfit’s first LP since their storied, controversial Dopesmoker. Plus, they’re going on tour.

by April 19, 2018, 5:12pm
0 comments
Pallbearer
Pallbearer unveil winding new single “Dropout”: Stream

Arkansas metal outfit put out one of 2017’s best albums, Heartless.

by April 12, 2018, 3:47pm
0 comments
KAABOO Texas coming to Dallas in 2019
KAABOO teams with Dallas Cowboys owners for Texas festival

2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

by April 06, 2018, 11:15am
3 comments
Washed Out, photo by Eric Tra
Washed Out returns with new song “Face Up”: Stream

A dreamlike, ’80s-inspired cut courtesy of Adult Swim’s Singles Series.

by April 04, 2018, 3:40pm
0 comments
Run the Jewels share Rick and Morty-starring video for “Oh Mama”: Watch

The hip-hop duo will headline Adult Swim’s inaugural music festival in Los Angeles this October.

by March 16, 2018, 11:04am
0 comments
Camper Van Beethoven cover the Squidbillies theme song: Stream

Plus, the alternative rockers share 10 Things they love about Adult Swim.

by November 08, 2017, 12:49pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo