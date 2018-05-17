Adult Swim Festival 2018

Adult Swim Festival 2018Book tickets
Oct 06 - Oct 07 2018
Los Angeles, California (ROW DTLA)
A cultural festival like no other, the Adult Swim Festival will feature all things Adult Swim. Known for its unique brand of comedy and championing of emerging musical artists through their annual Singles program, Adult Swim fans will now be able to discover and experience those artists in person, dancing and laughing all weekend between two massive stages. In addition to the musical and comedy acts, fans will get access to a massive marketplace that will include interactive gaming, exclusive merchandise, local food vendors and more. The inaugural event does down October 6-7th in Downtown Los Angeles.