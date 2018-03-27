Afropunk Brooklyn 2018

Aug 25 - Aug 26 2018

Brooklyn, New York (Commodore Barry Park)

$50 (1-Day); $90 (Weekend); $245 (VIP)

Afropunk Brooklyn will take place on August 25 & 26 at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene. The 2018 version of AFROPUNK Fest continues to display one of the most exciting and inclusive lineups in the world. Headlining the fest is Erykah Badu, Tyler, The Creator, Miguel and Janelle Monae.

Daniel Caesar
Official
Denzel Curry
Official
Duckwrth
Official
Erykah Badu
Official
Fantastic Negrito
Official
H.E.R.
Official
Ibeyi
Official
Jacob Banks
Official
Jaden Smith
Official
Jamila Woods
Official
Janelle Monae
Official
Jessie Reyez
Official
Lion Babe
Official
Lolawolf
Official
Miguel
Official
Secret Circle (Wiki, Antwon, Lil Ugly Mane)
Rumored
Smino
Official
The Fever 333
Official
The Internet
Official
Trash Talk
Official
Twin Shadow
Official
Tyler the Creator
Official
Willow Smith
Official
Yuna
Official

