Afropunk Brooklyn 2018

Featuring Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, Tyler the Creator, N.E.R.D., Miguel, Twin Shadow, Jamila Woods, and more.
Taking place once again at Atlanta’s 787 Windsor complex, AFROPUNK Presents the Carnival of Consciousness is as much a festival as a blank space to be communally created, where a variety of like-minded people come together to put forth process …
KAYA FEST — which honors the legacy of legendary musician and humanitarian Bob Marley — is a two-day all-ages music and awareness experience being held at NOS Events Center April 28th & 29th, 2018 in Southern California.
The Flaming Lips, Jawbreaker, Miguel, Cut Copy, Little Dragon, Smino, and Jean Deaux are among the many acts scheduled to appear at the Seattle festival.
Industrial rock legends return with their first new album in five years.
Plus, the John Dwyer-led outfit will begin working on a new album next month.
Plus, newly added European tour dates.
Tour dates lined up in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.
Doctors won’t allow the pop singer to travel to South Africa in the wake of an autonomic disorder diagnosis.