AFROPUNK Presents the Carnival of Consciousness Atlanta 2018

Oct 13 - Oct 14 2018

Atlanta, Georgia (787 Windsor)

$40 - $85

Taking place once again at Atlanta’s 787 Windsor complex, AFROPUNK Presents the Carnival of Consciousness is as much a festival as a blank space to be communally created, where a variety of like-minded people come together to put forth process and exchange innovative ideas, forming a new type of immersive gathering

Other years
Benjamin Booker
Official
Little Simz
Official
N.E.R.D.
Official
Noname
Official
Serpentwithfeet
Official
The Internet
Official
Yves Tumor
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

No comments
