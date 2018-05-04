Agenda Festival 2018

Jun 30 - Jun 30 2018

Long Beach, California (Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center)

$60 (GA); $95 (VIP)

Agenda Festival’s one-day event is best described as a curated mall of pop-up shops dropped in the middle of a music festival. The one-day festival experience will include 500+ brand activations, limited edition product drops, art installations, panel discussions, skate contests, athlete meet & greets, the best locally curated food trucks, and more… all surrounded by live musical performances.

Billie Eilish
Official
Brockhampton
Official
Denzel Curry
Official
FIDLAR
Official
Lecrae
Official
Lil Yachty
Official
Spaghetti Boys
Official
Yung Lean
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Agenda Festival 2018
