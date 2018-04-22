All My Friends Music Festival 2018

Los Angeles, California (ROW DTLA)

$119 (GA); $249 (VIP)

Official Website

All My Friends is an all-star music extravaganza of what is cool and current in hip-hop, R&B and dance music. The inaugural festival will be situated in the heart of downtown Los Angeles at ROW DTLA, a creative space and shopping district. Its industrial backdrop of Los Angeles’ former major produce market updated with gardens, shade trees and plazas makes a unique location for the festival. Outside festival grounds, fans can take in shopping, restaurants and 30,000 square feet of incredible murals painted by local artists throughout the facility