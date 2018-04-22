All My Friends Music Festival 2018

Aug 18 - Aug 19 2018

Los Angeles, California (ROW DTLA)

$119 (GA); $249 (VIP)

All My Friends is an all-star music extravaganza of what is cool and current in hip-hop, R&B and dance music. The inaugural festival will be situated in the heart of downtown Los Angeles at ROW DTLA, a creative space and shopping district. Its industrial backdrop of Los Angeles’ former major produce market updated with gardens, shade trees and plazas makes a unique location for the festival. Outside festival grounds, fans can take in shopping, restaurants and 30,000 square feet of incredible murals painted by local artists throughout the facility

All My Friends 2018 Festival
Armand Van Helden
Official
Gucci Mane
Official
Jamie xx
Official
Jhene Aiko
Official
M.I.A.
Official
RL Grime
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Related Articles
Beyoncé Reigns, Rock Dies: Coachella 2018 Festival Review

A complete breakdown of the entire three-day desert escape.

by and April 16, 2018, 8:35pm
19 comments
Cardi B, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cardi B is spending $300,000 on production for her 35-minute Coachella set

The fast-rising rapper is only being paid $70,000 for the performance.

by April 11, 2018, 9:15pm
0 comments
Pohoda Festival 2018

Pohoda is an open-air summer music festival in Slovakia, first organized in 1997 in Trenčín. It is the biggest Slovak music event organized annually. The current venue is Trenčín Airport.

The festival features alternative music, rock, pop, dance music, world …

by April 22, 2018, 2:02pm
0 comments
Dour Festival 2018

Dour Festival is an annual music festival in Dour, Belgium. The festival format now consists of five days, seven stages and more than 240 bands and DJ’s. The festival’s acts come from a wide range of genres, such as: electro, …

by
0 comments
Kid Koala Origins, photo by Corinne Merrell
Kid Koala reveals the Origins of his “Build Your Crew” video from the Floor Kids soundtrack: Watch

Grandmaster Flash, the Castlevania soundtrack, and more inspired the video game cut.

by March 22, 2018, 12:25pm
0 comments
Run the Jewels share Rick and Morty-starring video for “Oh Mama”: Watch

The hip-hop duo will headline Adult Swim’s inaugural music festival in Los Angeles this October.

by March 16, 2018, 11:04am
0 comments
Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste decries lack of “value” put on live music: “We’re on the verge of a drought”

“Just found out despite huge crowds down under we are basically losing money,” Droste writes in an Instagram story

by March 05, 2018, 6:50pm
1 comment
Meet Five Essential Artists Playing EMERGE Impact and Music

Despite an array of styles, all of these artists share the goal of making an impact at Emerge

by March 02, 2018, 10:00am
0 comments
The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2018

As music festivals disappoint, these gigs look more enticing.

by January 17, 2018, 12:00am
1 comment
