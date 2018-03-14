All Points East Festival 2018

May 25 - Jun 03 2018

London, England (Victoria Park)

£59.95 - £259.95

All Points East is a brand new ten day event in East London’s beautiful Victoria Park encompassing a three day music festival, community focused programme of midweek entertainment and three huge APE Presents headline shows.

Abra [NEW]
Alexis Taylor (of Hot Chip)
BadBadNotGood
Beck
Bjork
Blossoms
Broken Social Scene
Cat Power
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Chromeo
Courtney Barnett
DEBONAIR [NEW]
Dixon
Django Django
Father John Misty
Flying Lotus
Fort Romeau
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Friendly Fires
Future Islands
George FitzGerald
Glass Animals
Her [NEW]
Hercules & Love Affair
Hookworms
Hunee
Justice
Kelela [NEW]
Khruangbin
Knox Fortune
LCD Soundsystem
Lorde
Lykke Li
Maribou State [NEW]
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker)
Octavian [NEW]
Omar-S
Oscar & The Wolf
Parcels [NEW]
Patti Smith and Her Band
Phoenix
Popcaan
Public Serve Broadcasting
Rex Orange County
Rhye
Richie Hawtin
Rostam
Sampha
Sevdaliza
Soulwax [NEW]
Spoon
St. Vincent
Stefflon Don
Superorganism
Sylvan Esso
The Black Madonna
The Districts
The Hunna
The National
The Neighbourhood
The War on Drugs
The xx
This Is The Kit
Tom Misch
Warpaint
Yaeji [NEW]
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Young Fathers
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

