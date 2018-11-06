All Points East Festival 2019

Book tickets

May 24 - Jun 02 2019

London, England (Victoria Park)

Official Website

All Points East is a ten day event in East London’s beautiful Victoria Park encompassing a three day music festival, community focused programme of midweek entertainment and three huge APE Presents headline shows. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down May 24th to June 2nd.

Other years
All Points East 2019
Danny Brown
Official
Hot Chip
Official
Ibibio Sound Machine
Official
Little Dragon
Official
Little Simz
Official
Primal Scream
Official
Spiritualized
Official
The Chemical Brothers
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
NOS Alive 2019
NOS Alive Festival 2019

NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });

by October 31, 2018, 3:20pm
0 comments
Northside Festival 2019
NorthSide Festival (Denmark) 2019

NorthSide Festival is a three-day music festival held every year in June in Aarhus, Denmark. It has three stages with rotating artists and several sideshow events and happenings. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 6th-8th. Besides the …

by October 25, 2018, 9:07am
0 comments
Sweetwater 420
SweetWater 420 Fest 2019

The SweetWater 420 Fest is an annual three-day craft beer, music and arts festival formerly held in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. The Earth Day inspired festival features live music, local art, standup comedy, food trucks, craft beer tasting and a …

by October 23, 2018, 6:26pm
0 comments
Tool
Tool announce 2019 Europe tour

The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.

by
0 comments
Rock am Ring Rock im Park
Rock am Ring & Rock im Park 2019

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals are two rock music festivals held simultaneously in Germany. Rock am Ring takes place at Mendig on an old airbase, while Rock im Park takes place at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg. Both …

by
0 comments
Rock en Seine 2019
Rock en Seine 2019

Rock en Seine a three-day rock music festival, held at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, the Château de Saint-Cloud’s park, west of Paris, inside the garden designed by André Le Nôtre. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down August 23rd-25th.…

by October 18, 2018, 10:51am
0 comments
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.

by October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows on “Mad Hatter”, Vocal Recovery and New Album Plans

The vocalist talks about the band’s relationship with the Call of Duty video game series, returning to singing and more.

by September 19, 2018, 11:48am
1 comment
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
3 comments
Photos
All Points East 2019
Submit your photo