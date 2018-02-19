All Together Now Festival 2018

Aug 03 - Aug 05 2018

County Waterford, Ireland (Curraghmore Estate)

€149.50 (Festival Pass)

In a lush setting steeped in beauty, drama and history we bring you the very first chapter of All Together Now. This brand new August Bank Holiday festival will offer a weekend of freedom and escapism through music, spoken word, comedy, theatre, debate, art and workshops.

The incredible Curraghmore Estate is Ireland’s largest private estate and will play host to 10 stages including an alfresco crystal ballroom, Spiegeltent and a multitude of hidden and quirky gems. This 3000 acre world is home to lakes, fields, tree lined lanes, an intricate shell house, stone circles, crystals, courtyards, streams, fountains, woodlands, lawns – scenery truly befitting an intimate festival of this nature.

Booka Shade
Official
Chaka Khan
Official
First Aid Kit
Official
Fleet Foxes
Official
Ghostpoet
Official
Grandbrothers
Official
Groove Armada (DJ Set)
Official
Horse Meat Disco
Official
Hot Chip Megamix
Official
Jape
Official
Jimmy Cliff
Official
Kelela
Official
Mogwai
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Nils Frahm
Official
Róisín Murphy
Official
Saint Sister
Official
Saul Williams
Official
Talos
Official
The Black Madonna
Official
The New Power Generation
Official
This is the Kit
Official
Underworld
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

