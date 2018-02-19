All Together Now Festival 2018

County Waterford, Ireland (Curraghmore Estate)

€149.50 (Festival Pass)

Official Website

In a lush setting steeped in beauty, drama and history we bring you the very first chapter of All Together Now. This brand new August Bank Holiday festival will offer a weekend of freedom and escapism through music, spoken word, comedy, theatre, debate, art and workshops.

The incredible Curraghmore Estate is Ireland’s largest private estate and will play host to 10 stages including an alfresco crystal ballroom, Spiegeltent and a multitude of hidden and quirky gems. This 3000 acre world is home to lakes, fields, tree lined lanes, an intricate shell house, stone circles, crystals, courtyards, streams, fountains, woodlands, lawns – scenery truly befitting an intimate festival of this nature.