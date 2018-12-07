All Together Now Festival 2019

Waterford, Ireland (Curraghmore Estate)

€199.50 (GA)

Official Website

All Together Now will be set across 16 stages, featuring natural amphitheatres, the iconic Spiegeltent, secret woodland stages, the All Together Now Bandstand and more. The 2019 festival goes down August 2nd-4th.

The flow of the festival will mean that the grounds will be easily navigable, intimate but with rolling lawns, gentle hills and hidden forests to enjoy the nature of this 3000 acre site.