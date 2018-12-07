All Together Now Festival 2019

Primavera Sound is a music festival that takes place between the end of May and beginning of June in Barcelona, Spain. The 2019 edition takes place May 30th – June 1st.
The festival has always succeeded in bringing together in …
Plus, Solange, Jarvis Cocker, Courtney Barnett, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kurt Vile, Interpol, and more.
Dour Festival is an annual music festival in the municipality of Dour, Belgium. Since its creation, the festival has grown to an attendance of about 225,000. The festival format now consists of 5 days, 9 stages and more than 280 …
Set on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, Hangout Fest is music’s most luxurious weekend. With pools that front the Hangout Main Stage and hammocks lining the beach, fans can catch their favorite musicians in unparalleled comfort and proximity. …
Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place near Pilton, Somerset, England. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 26th-30th. In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, …
The German industrial metal mavens have mapped out a trek from late June through late August.
Psych-folk songwriter will go on a 2019 North American tour supporting the release.
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.