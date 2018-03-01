Arroyo Seco Weekend 2018

Arroyo Seco Weekend 2018Book tickets
Jun 23 - Jun 24 2018
Pasadena, California (Brookside Park)
$149 (1-Day); $249 (2-Day); $449 (VIP)
Following a hugely successful, sold out inaugural year in 2017, Goldenvoice has unveiled its line up for this summer’s Arroyo Seco Weekend. Coming June 23rd and 24th to the shady oaks and parkland of Brookside next to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, Arroyo Seco Weekend is a world class culture event featuring three stages of live music along with curated menus from LA’s celebrated restaurants and chefs plus craft beer & wine.