Arroyo Seco Weekend 2018

Jun 23 - Jun 24 2018

Pasadena, California (Brookside Park)

$149 (1-Day); $249 (2-Day); $449 (VIP)

Following a hugely successful, sold out inaugural year in 2017, Goldenvoice has unveiled its line up for this summer’s Arroyo Seco Weekend. Coming June 23rd and 24th to the shady oaks and parkland of Brookside next to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, Arroyo Seco Weekend is a world class culture event featuring three stages of live music along with curated menus from LA’s celebrated restaurants and chefs plus craft beer & wine.

Aaron Neville
Alanis Morrissette
Allen Stone
Belle & Sebastian
Capital Cities
Dorothy
Fantastic Negrito
Gary Clark Jr.
Gomez
Hurray For the Riff Raff
Irma Thomas
Jack White
Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Kamasi Washington
Kings of Leon
Los Lobos
Margaret Glaspy
Margo Price
Neil Young + Promise Of The Real
North Mississippi Allstars
Robert Plant & the Sensational Shape Shifters
Seu Jorge
Shakey Graves
The Bangles
The Milk Carton Kids
The Pretenders
The Revolution
The Specials
Third Eye Blind
Tracksuit Wedding
Trampled By Turtles
Typhoon
Violent Femmes
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

