Astroworld Festival 2018

Astroworld Festival 2018Book tickets
Nov 17 - Nov 17 2018
Houston, Texas (NRG Park)
$99 (GA)
Astroworld Festival is a one-day festival curated by Travis Scott and taking place at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 17th.
The Astroworld rapper performed a medley comprised of “Stargazing”, “Stop Trying To Be God”, and “Sicko Mode”.
“The “Wish You Were Here Tour” commences in November.
The one-day festival debuts this November.
Featuring James Blake and a gold-painted Kylie Jenner.
Non-album tracks were debuted during his Beats 1 radio show, .WAV RADIO.
The rapper’s third solo full-length features contributions from Frank Ocean, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Drake, The Weeknd, Thundercat, John Mayer, and more.
The rapper’s third full-length drops this Friday.
Producer Mike Dean confirmed the album’s release during an Instagram Live session.
A massive collaboration coming in anticipation of Scott’s new solo album, Astroworld.