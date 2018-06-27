Audiotree Music Festival 2018

Set for September, Paramore’s Art + Friends Festival will feature the showcasing of local music, food, and other small businesses.
The Break Music Festival returns to the Chicagoland area on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at Toyota Park (East Lot). By A Thread Presents The Breaks Vol. II is an all-ages music event that will feature both classic hip-hop artists and …
ONE Musicfest is the Southeast’s largest 2 day, urban progressive music festival. Taking place in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, September 8th and Sunday, September 9th, ONE Musicfest has become a destination festival attracting over 35,000+ diverse music lovers from all …
Synthpop pioneers will play shows across the US, Canada, and Mexico between August and November.
Now into its eighth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features over 30 of today’s biggest names – across genres and formats. Hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on …
Music Midtown is an annual music and arts festival taking place in Atlanta, Georgia each September. The 2018 edition goes down September 15th-16th in Piedmont Park.
The Long Beach, CA festival also promises Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, and more.
Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.
Taking place in August and September, the jaunt includes shows at the Hollywood Palladium, Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and more.