Audiotree Music Festival 2018

Sep 22 - Sep 23 2018

Kalamazoo, Michigan (Arcadia Creek Festival Place)

$45 - $135

Audiotree Music Festival is returning to Kalamazoo’s Arcadia Creek Festival Place on Saturday, September 22nd and Sunday, September 23rd for the 6th year in a row.

Audiotree Fest 2018
Basement
Blitzen Trapper
Chicano Batman
Common Holy
Diet Cig
Father John Misty
Khruangbin
Local Natives
Melkbelly
Ne-Hi
Palm
Post Animal
Real Estate
The Regrettes
Audiotree Fest 2018
