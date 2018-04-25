Austin City Limits Music Festival 2018

Austin, Texas (Zilker Park)

$255 (GA); $1100 (VIP)

Official Website

The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is an annual music festival held in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on two consecutive three-day weekends. The 2018 edition goes down October 5th-7th and October 12th-14th.

Inspired by the KLRU/PBS music series of the same name, the festival is produced by Austin-based company C3 Presents, which also produces Lollapalooza. The reputation of the Austin City Limits television show helped contribute to the success of the first festival.

The ACL Music Festival has eight stages where musical groups from genres including rock, indie, country, folk, electronic and hip hop perform for fans. Approximately 450,000 people attend the festival each year. In addition to the music performances, there are food and drinks, an art market, a kids area for families, and other activities for attendees.