BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend 2018

Belfast, Coventry, Perth and Swansea, UK

Official Website

BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend will take place on four sites, in four nations, across four days. Belfast, Coventry, Perth and Swansea are the four UK cities that will host the event on the May bank holiday weekend from Friday 25th until Monday 28th May 2018.

BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend will showcase the range and diversity of live music on the BBC and will feature a lineup of incredible musical artists from the UK and around the world.