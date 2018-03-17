BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend 2018

May 25 - May 28 2018

Belfast, Coventry, Perth and Swansea, UK

BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend will take place on four sites, in four nations, across four days. Belfast, Coventry, Perth and Swansea are the four UK cities that will host the event on the May bank holiday weekend from Friday 25th until Monday 28th May 2018.

BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend will showcase the range and diversity of live music on the BBC and will feature a lineup of incredible musical artists from the UK and around the world.

30 Seconds to Mars
Official
Ash
Official
Beck
Official
Camila Cabello
Official
Courtney Barnett
Official
Craig David
Official
Ed Sheeran
Official
Emeli Sande
Official
Father John Misty
Official
First Aid Kit
Official
Franz Ferdinand
Official
George Ezra
Official
Gogo Penguin
Official
Goldie
Official
J HUS
Official
James Bay
Official
Jamie Cullum
Official
Liam Gallagher
Official
Little Dragon
Official
Manic Street Preachers
Official
Neneh Cherry
Official
Niall Horan
Official
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Official
Orbital
Official
Paloma Faith
Official
Public Service Broadcasting
Official
Rita Ora
Official
Sam Smith
Official
Sigrid
Official
Snow Patrol
Official
Squeeze
Official
Stefflon Don
Official
Stereophonics
Official
Taylor Swift
Official
Tears For Fears
Official
The Beat
Official
The Breeders
Official
UB40
Rumored
Underworld
Official
Wolf Alice
Official
Years & Years
Official
Young Fathers
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

