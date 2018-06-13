Beach Goth 2018

The Long Beach, CA festival also promises Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, and more.
Music Tastes Good, the mammoth two-day music, food, and arts festival, returns to Marina Green Park, along the picturesque Downtown Long Beach shoreline, on September 29 and 30th, and will be headlined by none other than iconic British New Wave …
Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.
The trek is sandwiched around her previously announced festival appearances at FYF, Outside Lands, and Panorama.
Smokin’ Grooves Festival is a one-day hip-hop event put on by Goldenvoice. It goes down Saturday, June 16th, 2018 in Long Beach, California.
The opening track from the duo’s forthcoming seventh full-length, 7.
The 2018 edition of SunFest will be held May 3-6 along the beautiful, scenic Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach.
…
As Plastic Beach celebrates its anniversary.
Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lorde, The National, Migos, and ASAP Rocky, plus HAIM, Tyler the Creator, CHVRCHES, Fever Ray, Lykke Li, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Beach House, and more.