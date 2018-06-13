Beach Goth 2018

Aug 05 - Aug 05 2018

Los Angeles, California (Los Angeles State Historic Park)

$66

The Growlers are bringing Beach Goth 2018 to Los Angeles State Historic Park on Sunday, August 5, 2018, this time with a legendary lineup and multiple performance spaces, all compressed into a single day’s epic event.

Beach Goth
Barrington Levy
Official
Bleached (As The Ramones)
Official
Bushwick Bill
Official
Doug E. Fresh
Official
GWAR
Official
Hatchie
Official
Jonathan Richman featuring Tommy Larkins
Official
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz
Official
Kirin J. Callinan
Official
Starcrawler
Official
The Drums
Official
The Growlers
Official
Youth of Today
Official

