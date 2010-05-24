Bellaterra Festival 2010

Aug 19 - Aug 22 2010

Stephentown, New York

$75 for 4-day pass, $70 for 3-day pass, $65 for 2-day pass, $50 for single day (Friday/Saturday), $20 for Sunday single day

Bella Terra: Arts, Music & Culture Festival originated in 2009 as a benefit event to raise funds for Berkshire Arts Scholarships (BARTS), a scholarship program administered by the Railroad Street Youth Project, a 501c3 non-profit organization, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. BARTS awards scholarships to Berkshire County, Massachusetts youths ages 16 to 25 and pursuing an education or career in the arts. This year’s festival will also serve as an afterparty to Phish’s 2010 summer tour.

BA Dario
Official
Big Rooster
Official
Billy Keane and the Misdemeanor Outlaws
Official
Biodiesel
Official
Brothers Past
Official
Chris Merenda & The Wheel
Official
DJ Theory
Official
Domino Theory
Official
Dub is a Weapon
Official
Erin Leah Canning
Official
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Official
Granola Funk Express
Official
Jahdan Blakkamoore
Official
Jeff Bujak
Official
Lion Dub
Official
Longview Gunslingers
Official
Maaze
Official
Melvin Seals & JGB
Official
Otherwise
Official
Psylab
Official
Redshift
Official
Rev Tor
Official
Rob Sanzone
Official
Rubblebucket
Official
Shokazoba
Official
Soulive
Official
The Alchemystics
Official
The Aposoul
Official
The Deadbeats
Official
The High Peaks Band
Official
The Problemaddicts
Official
Tom Hamilton's American Babies
Official
Turtle Soup
Official
Uncle Billy's Smokehouse
Official
Unexplained Bacon
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

