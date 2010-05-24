Bellaterra Festival 2010

Stephentown, New York

$75 for 4-day pass, $70 for 3-day pass, $65 for 2-day pass, $50 for single day (Friday/Saturday), $20 for Sunday single day

Bella Terra: Arts, Music & Culture Festival originated in 2009 as a benefit event to raise funds for Berkshire Arts Scholarships (BARTS), a scholarship program administered by the Railroad Street Youth Project, a 501c3 non-profit organization, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. BARTS awards scholarships to Berkshire County, Massachusetts youths ages 16 to 25 and pursuing an education or career in the arts. This year’s festival will also serve as an afterparty to Phish’s 2010 summer tour.