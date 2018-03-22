Bellwether Music Festival 2018

Curated by musician Drew Holcomb, the Moon River Music Festival is a two-day event featuring 22 acts across two stages, taking place on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, TN on September 8 & …
Tradition and the future embrace each other this weekend in Houston.
After a successful debut in 2017, which drew rock and metal fans from around the world with sellout crowds of 10,000 each day, Las Rageous returns for its second year on Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st. The two-day …
Introducing the INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival, a one-of-a-kind destination event that presents attendees with the experience of a lifetime: non-stop live music from 30+ bands on two stages and a tattoo festival inside of one of the country’s most …
Here are about two dozen reasons to visit Memphis, Tennessee in the near future.
Ultra Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place during March in the city of Miami, Florida. The festival was founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and is named after the 1997 Depeche …
The National return home to Cincinnati this spring, hosting a weekend celebration of music, art, and cultural connections. The band will perform two unique sets over two days at Smale Park. Each day will feature curated support from 20+ acts …
Yet another unprecedented move for the moviegoing service, which recently surpassed 2 million subscribers.
Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.