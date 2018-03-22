Bellwether Music Festival 2018

Aug 10 - Aug 11 2018

Waynesville, Ohio (Renaissance Park)

$55 (1-Day); $105 (2-Day)

Bellwether is a two-day, two-stage alternative music festival with camping. Get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some peace and quiet… Until the music starts.

Dr. Dog
Local Natives
MGMT
The Flaming Lips
Whitney
Festival schedule is not released yet.

