Benicàssim Festival 2018

Pitchfork Music Festival is a three-day independent music festival staged each summer by Pitchfork Media. The 2018 edition goes down July 20th-22nd at Chicago’s Union Park.
Portugal. the Man, Vince Staples, Brockhampton, and Daniel Caesar also set to play Detroit festival.
TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green in 2018 and will be extending its music offering across two weekends from June 29th – July 1st and July 6th – 8th.
The band will embark on a 16-date outing this July.
Taking place on Bilbao’s Kobetamendi Mountain in the heart of the Basque Country, Bilbao BBK Live is set to welcome thousands of international revellers for a weekend of incredible music from July 12th-14th, 2018.
Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.
Plus: Sturgill Simpson, Bryan Adams, The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Rae Sreummurd, Brockhampton, Chromeo, Ghostface Killah, Noname, and more.
Longitude returns to Dublin’s Marlay Park this summer from Friday, July 13th to Sunday, July 15th.
The ultimate South East Asian festival, We The Fest returns to Indonesia’s colourful capital of Jakarta for its fifth annual edition from July 20th-22nd, 2018.
