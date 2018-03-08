Benicàssim Festival 2018

Jul 19 - Jul 22 2018

Benicàssim, Spain (Benicassim Festival Grounds)

155€ (4-Day)

FIB Benicàssim 2018 will take place in Benicàssim, on the Spanish Mediterranean coast, between Valencia and Barcelona from July 19 to July 22.

Bastille
Belle & Sebastian [NEW]
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Everything Everything
Hudson Taylor
IZAL
J HUS
Jessie Ware [NEW]
Juanita Stein
Justice [NEW]
Liam Gallagher
Madness [NEW]
Nothing But Thieves
Parquet Courts [NEW]
Pet Shop Boys [NEW]
Shame
Sleaford Mods [NEW]
The Killers
The Kooks [NEW]
The Magic Gang [NEW]
The Vaccines
Travis Scott
Tune-yards
Two Door Cinema Club
Wolf Alice
Festival schedule is not released yet.

