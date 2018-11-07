Benicàssim Festival 2019

Jul 18 - Jul 21 2019

Benicàssim, Spain (Benicassim Festival Grounds)

110 € (4-Day); 250 € (VIP)

Benicàssim Festival is an annual music festival in Benicàssim, Spain. The 2019 edition goes down July 18th-21st.

Benicàssim Festival
Blossoms
CUPIDO
Cariño
La M.O.D.A.
Lana Del Rey
The 1975
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

