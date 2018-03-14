Best Kept Secret Festival 2018

Book tickets

Jun 08 - Jun 10 2018

Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands (Beekse Bergen)

€ 175.00 (General Admission)

Official Website

The Best Kept Secret festival is a three-day music festival held inside the Safaripark Beekse Bergen, within the village of Hilvarenbeek in the south of the Netherlands.

Best Kept Secret is a music festival with a line-up in which big names are alternated with new discoveries from indie, folk, hip-hop, rock, electronics or a mixture of styles. The festival’s centerpiece is a lake at the back of Beekse Bergen safari park. The festival’s founder described his vision as aiming to create “something that we’d like to go to ourselves”.

Other years
Aldus Harding
Official
Alex Cameron
Official
All Them Witches
Official
And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead
Official
Angus and Julia Stone
Official
Arctic Monkeys
Official
Bedouine
Official
CHVRCHES
Official
Cocaine Piss
Official
Deerhunter
Official
Dermont Kennedy
Official
Downtown Boys
Official
Father John Misty
Official
Four Tet
Official
Future Islands
Official
Gang of Youths [NEW]
Official
Hinds [NEW]
Official
JOHAN [NEW]
Official
Jay Som [NEW]
Official
Jlin [NEW]
Official
Job Jobse
Official
John Maus
Official
Karen Elson
Official
LCD Soundsystem
Official
Lido Pimienta
Official
Mogwai [NEW]
Official
NAAZ
Official
Omni
Official
Optimo
Official
Pale Waves
Official
Palm
Official
Pitou
Official
Preoccupations
Official
Rex Orange County
Official
Rodriguez
Official
Rostam
Official
Slowdive [NEW]
Official
Spoon
Official
Sudan Archives
Official
Superorganism
Official
Susanne Sundfør
Official
The Districts
Official
The Internet
Official
The Kills
Official
The National
Official
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Official
Tyler the Creator
Official
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Official
Vagabon
Official
Vince Staples
Official
Warpaint
Official
Wavves [NEW]
Official
Waxhatchee
Official
Wolf Alice
Official
Yellow Days
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Deerhunter, photo by Philip Cosores
Deerhunter announce 2018 tour dates, featuring new music and new lineup

Plus, they’ve officially begun working on the follow-up to 2015’s Fading Frontier.

by March 05, 2018, 1:43pm
0 comments
The Kills, photo by Clayton Cubitt
The Kills reveal new songs “List of Demands (Reparations)” and “Steppin’ Razor”: Stream

The new 7-inch reworks songs by Saul Williams and Peter Tosh, respectively

by March 01, 2018, 2:00pm
0 comments
Green Man Music Festival 2018

Green Man is an independent music festival held annually in mid-August in the Brecon Beacons, Wales. It has evolved into a 20,000 capacity 4-day event, showcasing predominantly live music, with additional events showcasing literature, film, comedy, theatre and poetry. 2015 …

by March 14, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
The Districts, photo by Ben Kaye
The Districts share rollicking new single “Nighttime Girls”: Stream

The Pennsylvania indie rockers will hit the road with Chicago’s Twin Peaks later this month.

by February 21, 2018, 12:26pm
1 comment
Ty Segall delivers a pair of heavy, psychedelic performances on Kimmel: Watch

The prolific rocker has also expanded his spring and summer tour with a slew of international dates.

by February 02, 2018, 11:30am
0 comments
Arctic Monkeys announce preliminary 2018 tour dates

Coming in advance of a new studio album due out later this year.

by January 30, 2018, 12:23am
0 comments
Unknown Mortal Orchestra reveal new song “American Guilt”: Stream

Plus, a spring and summer world tour.

by January 23, 2018, 10:01am
0 comments
photo by philip cosores
Unknown Mortal Orchestra returns with 28-minute track “SB-05”: Stream

New Zealand-bred psych rockers gift fans with a massive holiday treat.

by December 26, 2017, 11:00am
0 comments
The 2018 lineup for Best Kept Secret is indie gold

LCD Soundsystem, The National, CHVRCHES, Deerhunter, and Father John Misty are among the many highlights.

by December 13, 2017, 5:28pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo