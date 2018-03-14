Best Kept Secret Festival 2018

Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands (Beekse Bergen)

€ 175.00 (General Admission)

The Best Kept Secret festival is a three-day music festival held inside the Safaripark Beekse Bergen, within the village of Hilvarenbeek in the south of the Netherlands.

Best Kept Secret is a music festival with a line-up in which big names are alternated with new discoveries from indie, folk, hip-hop, rock, electronics or a mixture of styles. The festival’s centerpiece is a lake at the back of Beekse Bergen safari park. The festival’s founder described his vision as aiming to create “something that we’d like to go to ourselves”.