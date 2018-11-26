Best Kept Secret Festival 2019

Book tickets

May 31 - Jun 02 2019

Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands (Safaripark Beekse Bergen)

€175 (Weekend Tickets)

Official Website

The Best Kept Secret festival is a three-day music festival held inside the Safaripark Beekse Bergen, within the village of Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down May 31st – June 2nd.

Other years
Best Kept Secret Festival 2019
Bon Iver [NEW]
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Hives confirm first North American performances in three years

The high-flying Swedish rockers will play a pair of festival dates next spring.

by November 25, 2018, 4:42pm
0 comments
Punk Rock Bowling
Punk Rock Bowling 2019

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival returns this May 24-27, 2019 to Las Vegas for Round XXI of the best punk rock and bowling party on the planet! For the past 20 years, no music festival has carved out as …

by November 21, 2018, 2:42pm
0 comments
Rammstein
Rammstein announce 2019 European stadium tour

The German industrial metal mavens have mapped out a trek from late June through late August.

by November 02, 2018, 11:25am
0 comments
Tool
Tool announce 2019 Europe tour

The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.

by October 23, 2018, 11:06am
0 comments
As I Lay Dying
As I Lay Dying removed from 2019 Resurrection Fest lineup following fan backlash

As I Lay Dying’s re-grouping with singer Tim Lambesis has resulted in a major divide between fans.

by October 22, 2018, 10:59am
2 comments
Exit Festival 2019
EXIT Festival 2019

Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …

by October 16, 2018, 8:25pm
0 comments
Iron Maiden Studio Collection
Iron Maiden to roll out “The Studio Collection – Remastered” Digipak CDs

The first batch of discs comes out in November 2018, followed by future releases in 2019.

by October 12, 2018, 2:20pm
0 comments
The Internet's "Come Over" video
The Internet’s new video for “Come Over” is a suburban daydream: Watch

The colorful clip was directed by frontwoman Syd.

by June 06, 2018, 12:56pm
0 comments
The Internet Sitting New Album Hive Mind Come Over
The Internet announce new album, Hive Mind, share “Come Over”: Stream

The follow-up to their 2015 Grammy-nominated album, Ego Death, is out in July.

by May 30, 2018, 1:59pm
0 comments
Photos
Best Kept Secret Festival 2019
Submit your photo