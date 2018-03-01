Bestival 2018

Aug 02 - Aug 05 2018

Dorset, England (Lulworth Estate)

£161.00 (GA)

Behold the most audacious performers to ever have graced Bestival’s green fields. From UK festival exclusive headliners, soul divas and sonic heroes to the ‘must see’ acts of 2018, these are the sights and sounds that will define four days of mind-altering music and circus trickery on over 20 stages and micro-venues in eight unique arenas, at the most colourful show on Earth, now in the heart of the summer, on the Lulworth Estate, Dorset.

Agoria
Official
Amine K
Official
Bicep (DJ Set)
Official
Chaka Khan
Official
Chali 2na & Krafty Kuts
Official
Craig Charles
Official
David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra
Official
Django Django
Official
Faithless (DJ Set)
Official
First Aid Kit
Official
Ghetts
Official
Gilles Peterson
Official
Goldie pres. Metalheadz
Official
Grace Jones
Official
Honey Dijon
Official
Hot Chip Mega Mix (DJ Set)
Official
IAMDDB
Official
Idles
Official
Jaguar Skills
Official
Jimmy Cliff
Official
Jorja Smith
Official
Kelela
Official
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis
Official
London Grammar
Official
M.I.A.
Official
Mike Skinner & Murkage pres. Tonga: Holy Goof, Donea’o & Jaykae
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Nastia
Official
Norman Jay
Official
Objekt
Official
Plan B
Official
Rob da Bank
Official
Rodigan pres. Ram Jam
Official
Rudimental (DJ Set)
Official
Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson) [NEW]
Official
Solardo
Official
Songhoy Blues
Official
Stefflon Don
Official
Sundara Karma
Official
The Cuban Brothers
Official
Thundercat
Official

No comments
