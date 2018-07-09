Big Adventure 2018

Nov 03 - Nov 04 2018

Costa Mesa, California (OC Fair & Event Center)

$39.50 (1-Day); $69.50 (2-Day)

Gear up for the must-see event of the year happening this fall, Alt 98.7 Presents Big Adventure — a brand-new music, comedy, cosplay, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy, and comic con festival, coming to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday, November 3rd and Sunday, November 4th. Serving as a celebration of pop culture and fandom of all sorts, Alt 98.7 Presents Big Adventure is a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, set to immerse attendees in a world where comics, sci-fi, fantasy, and gaming collide with music and comedy.

Bid Adventure 2018
Allie X
Official
Bonnie x Clyde
Official
Bro Safari
Official
Cold War Kids
Official
Ducky
Official
Empire of the Sun
Official
Feed Me
Official
Jim Jefferies
Official
Kristen Schaal
Official
Maria Bamford
Official
Modest Mouse
Official
Natasha Leggero
Official
Patton Oswalt
Official
Phantogram
Official
Ron Funchies
Official
Rusko
Official
What So Not
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Bid Adventure 2018
