Big Ears Festival 2019

Knoxville, Tennessee (Various Venues)

$225 (GA); $375 (Premier); $650 (VIP)

Official Website

The Big Ears Music Festival returns to historic downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, for its eighth edition March 21–24, 2019. During the last decade, Big Ears has developed a reputation for presenting preeminent musical pioneers and cutting-edge innovators from a wide swath of genres, earning it praise from The New York Times as “a music festival with a rare vision” and from Rolling Stone as “a listening experience unlike any other in America.”

