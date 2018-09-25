Big Ears Festival 2019

Book tickets

Mar 21 - Mar 24 2019

Knoxville, Tennessee (Various Venues)

$225 (GA); $375 (Premier); $650 (VIP)

Official Website

The Big Ears Music Festival returns to historic downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, for its eighth edition March 21–24, 2019. During the last decade, Big Ears has developed a reputation for presenting preeminent musical pioneers and cutting-edge innovators from a wide swath of genres, earning it praise from The New York Times as “a music festival with a rare vision” and from Rolling Stone as “a listening experience unlike any other in America.”

Other years
Big Ears Fest 2019
ACME
Official
Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
Official
Bryce Dessner
Official
Carl Stone
Official
Coupler
Official
Derek Gripper
Official
Jerusalem In My Heart
Official
Jlin
Official
Lonnie Holley
Official
Matt Wilson's Honey & Salt
Official
Mercury Rev
Official
Nik Bärtsch's RONIN
Official
Nils Frahm
Official
Rachel Grimes: The Way Forth
Official
Rafiq Bhati: Breaking English
Official
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi
Official
Richard Thompson: Killed in Action
Official
Roomful of Teeth
Official
Sons of Kemet
Official
Spiritualized
Official
TRIPTYCH
Official
The Art Ensemble of Chicago
Official
The Messthetics
Official
Yves Tumor
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure to play “20 festivals” next summer

Robert Smith looks to be particularly active in 2019.

by September 21, 2018, 11:29pm
0 comments
J. Cole reschedule Dreamville Festival
J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival rescheduled for Spring 2019

J. Cole will still close out the event, but a new lineup is expected to be announced.

by
0 comments
Stream Calpurnia Weezer cover Spotify
Calpurnia pay homage to Weezer with “Say It Ain’t So” cover: Stream

“A great way to pay homage to a band that’s changed music many times over.”

by September 19, 2018, 1:41pm
0 comments
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 to headline Super Bowl Halftime

The big game takes place in Atlanta next February.

by
2 comments
Disturbed
Disturbed reveal initial cities for 2019 North American “Evolution Tour”

The band will be supporting its seventh album, Evolution, due October 19th.

by September 17, 2018, 2:49pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
1 comment
Slayer's Tom Araya
Slayer to extend final tour through at least the end of 2019

The legendary thrash metal band’s final trek will hit more regions next year.

by August 27, 2018, 10:02am
0 comments
Lollapalooza is coming to Stockholm, Sweden in 2019
Lollapalooza to launch festival in Stockholm, Sweden

The sixth Lollapalooza offshoot, and third European festival, goes down in 2019.

by May 30, 2018, 11:34am
0 comments
Photos
Big Ears Fest 2019
Submit your photo