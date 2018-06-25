BIME LIVE 2018

Oct 26 - Oct 27 2018

Urria, Spain (BEC! Bilbao Exhibiton Center)

€ 60 (2-Day)

​BIME is Europe’s leading music conference and festival dedicated ​to exploring new opportunities between the music industry and tech, gaming, sync and new technologies. The 2018 installment goes down October 26th-27th in Bilbao, Spain.

BIME LIVE 2018
Aphex Twin
Official
Belako
Official
C.P.I.
Official
Damien Jurado
Official
Daniel Avery
Official
Editors
Official
Ionnalee
Official
Jon Hopkins
Official
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Official
MGMT
Official
Mumdance
Official
Nina Kraviz
Official
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Official
Slowdive
Official
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
Official
The Magic Gang
Official
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Official
Vulk
Official

