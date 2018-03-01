Bluedot Festival 2018

Jul 19 - Jul 22 2018

Manchester, England (Jodrell Bank Observatory)

£159 (GA)

Award winning festival bluedot returns to the incredible Jodrell Bank Observatory, home of the iconic Lovell telescope for a weekend of deep space discovery and superlative sounds. A truly stellar line-up of music featuring 2018 headliners The Chemical Brothers, The Flaming Lips and Future Islands compliments a ground-breaking programme of live science experiments, expert talks and immersive artworks for one of the most unique festival experiences in Europe.

Acid Mother's Temple [NEW]
Adrian Sherwood
Afriquoi
Alexis Taylor
Blue Planet in Concert
Booka Shade
Craig Charles' Space Funk Odyssey [NEW]
Crazy P [NEW]
Dub Pistols Outta Space (DJ Set)
Future Islands
Gary Numan
George Fitzgerald [NEW]
Gilles Peterson
Hookworms
Lamb
Little Dragon
Lost Horizons
Mad Professor
Nabihah Iqbal
Nadine Shah
New Forms
Public Service Broadcasting
Roni Size
Slowdive [NEW]
The Chemical Brothers
The Flaming Lips
The Orb
UNKLE
Vessels
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

