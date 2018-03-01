Bluedot Festival 2018

Bluedot Festival 2018Book tickets
Jul 19 - Jul 22 2018
Manchester, England (Jodrell Bank Observatory)
£159 (GA)
Award winning festival bluedot returns to the incredible Jodrell Bank Observatory, home of the iconic Lovell telescope for a weekend of deep space discovery and superlative sounds. A truly stellar line-up of music featuring 2018 headliners The Chemical Brothers, The Flaming Lips and Future Islands compliments a ground-breaking programme of live science experiments, expert talks and immersive artworks for one of the most unique festival experiences in Europe.