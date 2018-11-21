Bluedot Festival 2019

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April …
Benicàssim Festival is an annual music festival in Benicàssim, Spain. The 2019 edition goes down July 18th-21st.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
The German industrial metal mavens have mapped out a trek from late June through late August.
Noise Pop Festival is an annual celebration of independent culture in the Bay Area, which over the course of a week, from Monday, February 25 to Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 transforms the Bay Area into festival grounds with multiple events …
The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
The Australian psych-rock outfit will burn through North America this fall.
Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.
The synth-pop outfit contribute a new recording to Adult Swim’s Single Program.