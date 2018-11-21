Bluedot Festival 2019

Jul 18 - Jul 21 2019

Cheshire, England (Jodrell Bank Observatory)

Bluedot is an award-winning weekend of discovery at the grounds of the Jodrell Bank deep space observatory. Set against a backdrop of the iconic Lovell Telescope, Bluedot combines a truly stellar line-up of music with a ground-breaking programme of live science experiments, expert talks and immersive artworks. The 2019 edition of the festival occurs July 18th-21st.

Other years
Bluedot Festival
Kraftwerk [NEW]
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

