Blurry Vision 2018

May 12 - May 13 2018

Oakland, California (Middle Harbor Shoreline)

$99 (1-Day); $185 (2-Day)

Goldenvoice has announced Blurry Vision, their Oakland debut. The two-day event will take place on May 12th and 13th at Oakland’s Middle Harbor Shoreline.

Brockhampton
Official
Clairo
Official
DVSN
Official
Isaiah Rashad
Official
Joji
Official
Kamaiyah
Official
Majid Jordan
Official
Migos
Official
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxlwedge)
Official
Rejjie Snow
Official
Roy Wood$
Official
SZA
Official
Sango
Official
Smino
Official
Xavier Omar
Official

