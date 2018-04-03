Bonnaroo Music Festival 2018

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is an annual four-day music festival developed and produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment; since its first year in 2002, it has been held at what is now Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The festival typically starts on the second Thursday in June and lasts four days. Main attractions of this festival are the multiple stages featuring live music with a diverse array of musical styles including indie rock, classic rock, world music, hip hop, jazz, americana, bluegrass, country music, folk, gospel, reggae, pop, electronica, and other alternative music. Musical acts play from around noon until 3:00am or later.

A R I Z O N A
Official
Adam Devine [NEW]
Official
Alex Lahey
Official
Alison Wonderland
Official
Alt-J
Official
Amadou & Mariam
Official
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Official
Aparna Nancherla [NEW]
Official
Bassnectar
Official
Bayonne
Official
Big Wild
Official
Billie Ellish
Official
Blank Range
Official
Bon Iver
Official
Brockhampton
Official
Broken Social Scene
Official
Brothers Osborne
Official
CYN
Official
Carnage
Official
Chic featuring Nile Rodgers
Official
Chris Lake
Official
Chromeo
Official
Conway + Westside Gunn
Official
Daniel Caesar
Official
Denzel Curry
Official
Dreamers
Official
Drennon Davis [NEW]
Official
Dua Lipa
Official
Eminem
Official
Everything Everything
Official
First Aid Kit
Official
Flor
Official
Future
Official
Gogo Penguin
Official
Grand Ole Opry
Official
Gryffin
Official
Hippie Sabotage
Official
Hundred Handed
Official
Jade Bird
Official
Japanese Breakfast
Official
Jon Gabrus [NEW]
Official
Jungle
Official
Kali Uchis
Official
Kaskade
Official
Kayzo
Official
Khalid
Official
Knox Fortune
Official
Kyle Ayers [NEW]
Official
LANY
Official
Larkin Poe
Official
Lissie
Official
Manchester Orchestra
Official
Manic Focus
Official
Martin Urbano [NEW]
Official
Mavis Staples
Official
Melissa Villaseñor [NEW]
Official
Michelle Buteau [NEW]
Official
Midland
Official
Mikky Ekko
Official
Moon Taxi
Official
Moses Sumney
Official
Mr. Carmack
Official
Muse
Official
Old Crow Medicine Show
Official
Paramore
Official
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Official
Playboi Carti
Official
Pond
Official
Post Animal
Official
Rag'N'Bone Man
Official
Rebelution
Official
Reggie Watts [NEW]
Official
Ron Gallo
Official
Rufus Du Sol
Official
STS9
Official
Sasheer Zamata [NEW]
Official
Shane Torres [NEW]
Official
Sheng Wang [NEW]
Official
Sheryl Crow
Official
Sir Sly
Official
Slander
Official
Snakehips
Official
Spencer Ludwig
Official
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Official
Strugill Simpson
Official
Sylvan Esso
Official
T-Pain
Official
Tash Sultana
Official
Taylor Tomlinson [NEW]
Official
The Glitch Mob
Official
The Killers
Official
The Regrettes
Official
The Revivalists
Official
Thundercat
Official
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Official
Tyler Childers
Official
Virtual Self
Official
Walden
Official
What So Not
Official

