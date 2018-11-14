Bonnaroo Music Festival 2019

The Gasparilla Music Foundation is a Florida non-profit corporation that organizes an annual music festival in downtown Tampa the second weekend of March and supports music education throughout its Recycled Tunes program. The 2019 festival takes place in Curtis Hixon …
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April …
NorthSide Festival is a three-day music festival held every year in June in Aarhus, Denmark. It has three stages with rotating artists and several sideshow events and happenings. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 6th-8th. Besides the …
Rock Werchter is four days, four stages with the biggest headliners, young talents, raging rockers, incredible singer-songwriters, new names and the coolest beats around. Rock Werchter books acts from all kinds of genres. In 2019 Belgium’s largest summer festival takes …
Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …
Solid Sound, Wilco’s Music and Arts Festival, returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts June 28-30, 2019. Conceived by Wilco and inaugurated in 2010, Solid Sound will again present Wilco as hosts and headliners and will feature an eclectic, …
One of America’s longest running music festivals celebrates its 42nd annual edition May 3rd-5th, 2019.
Known for a broad diversity of talent and a wide spectrum of musical genres, the Beale Street Music Festival features 60 + artists on five …
The annual three-day San Francisco festival proves that free doesn’t always mean cheap.
As the Roo of old fades away, the next generation emerges more immersive than ever.