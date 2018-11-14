Bonnaroo Music Festival 2019

Book tickets

Jun 13 - Jun 16 2019

Manchester, Tennessee (Great Stage Park)

$279-$349 (GA); $825 (VIP)

Official Website

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is an annual four-day music festival developed and produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment; since its first year, it has been held at what is now Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 13th-16th.

Main attractions of this festival are the multiple stages featuring live music with a diverse array of musical styles including indie rock, classic rock, world music, hip hop, jazz, Americana, bluegrass, country music, folk, gospel, reggae, pop, electronica, and other alternative music. Musical acts play from around noon until 3:00am or later.

Other years
Bonnaroo 2019
Phish [NEW]
Rumored

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

