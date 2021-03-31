Bonnaroo Music Festival 2021

Book tickets

Sep 02 - Sep 05 2021

Manchester, Tennessee (Bonnaroo Park)

$325 (4-Day GA); $549 (4-Day GA+); $1,050 (4-Day VIP); $3,275 (4-Day Platinum

Official Website

Bonnaroo Music Festival returns to Manchester, Tennessee from September 2nd-5th, 2021. This year’s festival will feature many of the artists originally scheduled to play Bonnaroo in 2020, which was ultimately postponed due to the pandemic. The annual festival features a diverse lineup of live music performing across multiple stages situated at the 700-acre Bonnaroo Park, including Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Deftones, and more.

Four-day general admission and VIP tickets are onsale now and can be purchased on the Bonnaroo website as well as Stubhub.

Other years
Bonnaroo 2021
99 Neighbors
Official
Andy Frasco
Official
Ashnikko
Official
Big Wild
Official
Bill Frisell
Official
Boombox Cartel
Official
Breland
Official
Briston Maroney
Official
Brittany Howard
Official
Caamp
Official
Colony House
Official
Dabin
Rumored
Dashboard Confessional
Official
Deadmau5
Official
Deftones
Official
Dr. Fresch
Official
Ekali
Official
Elderbrook
Official
Flamingosis
Official
Flo Milli
Official
Flogging Molly
Official
Foo Fighters
Official
G-Eazy
Official
Glass Animals
Official
Goose
Official
Grace Potter
Official
Grand Ole Opry
Official
Greensky Bluegrass
Official
Incubus
Official
J.I.D
Official
Jack Harlow
Official
Jamila Woods
Official
Janelle Monáe
Official
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Official
Jon Batiste
Official
Julien Baker
Official
Kevin Gates
Official
Kim Petras
Official
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Official
Lana Del Rey
Official
Larkin Poe
Official
Lennon Stella
Official
Leon Bridges
Official
Lil Baby
Official
Lizzo
Official
Makaya McCraven
Official
Marc Rebillet
Official
Marcus King Band
Official
Mdou Moctar
Official
Megan Thee Stallion
Official
Mija
Official
My Morning Jacket
Official
Nelly
Official
Niko Moon
Official
Oliver Tree
Official
Omar Apollo
Official
Orville Peck
Official
Phoebe Bridgers
Official
Pinegrove
Official
Primus
Official
Remi Wolf
Official
Resistance Revival Chorus
Official
Run The Jewels
Official
Scarypoolparty
Official
Seven Lions
Official
Subtronics
Official
Surfaces
Official
Svdden Death
Official
Sylvan Esso
Official
Tame Impala
Official
Tate McRae
Official
The Band Camino
Official
The Disco Biscuits
Official
The Funk Hunters
Official
The Struts
Official
The Weather Station
Official
Tipper
Official
Tripp St.
Official
Troyboi
Official
Turkauz
Official
Tyler, The Creator
Official
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
Official
Waxahatchee
Official
Yaeji
Official
Young The Giant
Official
Young Thug
Official
Zia
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
Related Articles
Bonnaroo 2021 lineup Phoebe Foo Fighters Tyler
Bonnaroo Announces 2021 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler the Creator & Deftones

Morning Jacket, Deftones, Janelle Monáe, Incubus, and Julien Baker have also joined the festival’s September lineup.

by March 31, 2021, 11:00am
0 comments
Outside Lands 2021
Outside Lands Music Festival 2021

Outside Lands Music Festival returns to San Francisco, California over Halloween weekend (October 29th-31st, 2021). This year’s festival will feature many of the artists originally scheduled to play Outside Lands in 2020, which was ultimately postponed due to the pandemic. …

by March 23, 2021, 2:45pm
0 comments
oustide lands 2021 halloween weekend tame impala the strokes lizzo
Outside Lands 2021 Moves to Halloween Weekend with Tame Impala, Lizzo & The Strokes

New lineup additions include Kaytranada, Lord Huron, Bartees Strange, Claud, and more.

by March 18, 2021, 1:00pm
0 comments
UK Festivals Selling Out After England Releases Plan to End Lockdown
UK Music Festivals Are Selling Out After Government Releases Plan to End Lockdown

Ticketmaster has seen a 600% increase in traffic over the last week.

by February 26, 2021, 1:51pm
0 comments
Danny Wimmer Presents 2021 festival lineup
Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville Festivals Returning in 2021; Sonic Temple and Epicenter Coming Back in 2022

Promoter Danny Wimmer Presents intends stage a few of its festivals in 2021, with others on hold until 2022.

by February 03, 2021, 12:27pm
0 comments
Summer of Soul Is Questlove's Thrumming Ode to Black Music and Culture: Sundance 2021 Review
Summer of Soul Is Questlove’s Thrumming Ode to Black Music and Culture: Sundance 2021 Review

The vivid concert documentary/ethnography tells the story of the long-forgotten Black Woodstock.

by January 29, 2021, 1:43pm
0 comments
Glastonbury, photo courtesy of festival
Glastonbury Canceled For Second Consecutive Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The UK festival hopes to return in 2022.

by January 21, 2021, 9:36am
0 comments
Aftershock 2021 lineup
Aftershock 2021 Lineup: Metallica, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Mastodon, Rancid, Gojira, and More

The lineup also features Social Distortion, Volbeat, The Offspring, Rise Against, and many more.

by October 22, 2020, 3:13pm
0 comments
Foo Fighters, photo by Philip Cosores
Foo Fighters to Headline #SOSFest in Support of Independent Music Venues

The three-day livestream also promises Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, Demi Lovato, Phoebe Bridgers, The Roots, Brittany Howard, Portugal. the Man, and more. Scheduled performers include Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, Demi Lovato, Phoebe Bridgers, The Roots, Brittany Howard, and more.

by October 17, 2020, 10:00am
0 comments
Photos
Bonnaroo 2021
Submit your photo