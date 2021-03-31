Bonnaroo Music Festival 2021

Manchester, Tennessee (Bonnaroo Park)

$325 (4-Day GA); $549 (4-Day GA+); $1,050 (4-Day VIP); $3,275 (4-Day Platinum

Bonnaroo Music Festival returns to Manchester, Tennessee from September 2nd-5th, 2021. This year’s festival will feature many of the artists originally scheduled to play Bonnaroo in 2020, which was ultimately postponed due to the pandemic. The annual festival features a diverse lineup of live music performing across multiple stages situated at the 700-acre Bonnaroo Park, including Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Deftones, and more.

Four-day general admission and VIP tickets are onsale now and can be purchased on the Bonnaroo website as well as Stubhub.