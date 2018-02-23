BoomTown Fair 2018

Aug 09 - Aug 12 2018

Hampshire, England (Matterley Estate)

£216.00

Boomtown Fair is a music and arts festival held near Winchester in England, with a capacity of around 60,000 people. Founded in 2009, the festival has an elaborate mythos, which is built upon each year and includes a town mayor, elections, and passports.

Adolescents
Amadou & Mariam
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Bilal
Billy Bragg
Bliss
Chali 2na & Kraft Kuts
Die Antwoord
Dub Pistols
Earth Crisis
Enter Shikari
Fantastic Negrito
Fishbone
Foreign Beggars
Goldie & The Herritage Ensemble
Gorillaz
H09909
Idles
Jimmy Cliff
Kitty, Davis & Lewis
Limp Bizkit
Nadia Rose
Nadine Shah
Napalm Death
Omar Souleyman
Sampa the Great
Shpongle
Shy FX Presents Cult.ure
Sleaford Mods
Soulfly
Stereo MC's
The Selector
The Skalites
Turbowolf
Voodoo Glow Skulls
Zara McFarlane
