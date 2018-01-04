Boston Calling 2018

May 25 - May 27 2018

Boston, Massachusetts (Harvard Athletic Complex)

$279 (GA); $599 - $1049 (VIP)

Boston Calling, internationally acclaimed and locally grown music festival, returns for its ninth edition and will take place for the second consecutive year at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston (65 North Harvard Street, Boston) on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25th-27th, 2018. Headlined by Eminem, The Killers, and Jack White, Boston Calling 2018 will deliver over 54 performances from musicians, bands, and comedians across its three stages and the festival’s indoor arena. Adding to the excitement, Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Natalie Portman is confirmed to curate and host a series of special programming at this year’s festival.

Other years
(Sandy) Alex G
Official
Alvvays
Official
Belly
Official
Big Thief
Official
Bridget Everett
Official
Brockhampton
Official
Bryson Tiller
Official
Cameron Esposito
Official
Charly Bliss
Official
Citizen
Official
Daniel Caesar
Official
Dirty Projectors
Official
Eminem
Official
Field Report
Official
Fleet Foxes
Official
Jack White
Official
Jenny Slate
Official
Jo Firestone
Official
Julien Baker
Official
Khalid
Official
Leikeli47
Official
Little Mae
Official
Lovett or Leave It
Official
Maggie Rogers
Official
Manchester Orchestra
Official
Mount Kimbie
Official
Natalie Portman
Official
Noname
Official
Paramore
Official
Perfume Genius
Official
Pod Save America
Official
Pond
Official
Portugal. the Man
Official
Pussy Riot
Official
Queens of the Stone Age
Official
Royal Blood
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Stormzy
Official
Tauk
Official
Taylor Bennett
Official
The Decemberists
Official
The Killers
Official
The Menzingers
Official
The National
Official
Thee Oh Sees
Official
This Is the Kit
Official
Thundercat
Official
Tony Hinchcliffe
Official
Tyler the Creator
Official
Zola Jesus
Official

Related Articles
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ashlan Grey
BROCKHAMPTON announces 2018 summer tour dates

The “Stereo Spirit Tour” kicks off in late May and includes a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances.

by March 14, 2018, 5:39pm
Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, photo by David Brendan Hall
The Decemberists announce 2018 edition of Travelers’ Rest Festival

The lineup includes Death Cab for Cutie, Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples, tUnE-yArDs, and more.

by March 06, 2018, 11:25pm
Dirty Projectors, photo by Jason Frank Rothenberg
Dirty Projectors announce 2018 summer tour dates

Their first full trek behind last year’s self-titled album.

by March 05, 2018, 2:04pm
Pussy Riot announce first-ever North American tour

Politically-charged feminist collective will cross the Atlantic beginning March.

by January 31, 2018, 5:50pm
The Big Four Shuffle: All Hail the New Music Festival Kings

It’s time to start planning your year around these names.

by January 23, 2018, 12:00am
St. Vincent performs acoustic MASSEDUCTION songs for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Our Live Act of the Year performs “New York”, “Los Ageless”, and “Slow Disco”.

by January 22, 2018, 10:33am
Fleet Foxes expand 2018 tour in support of Crack-Up

Along the way, the folk outfit will also stop at Coachella, Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and festivals elsewhere.

by January 16, 2018, 1:50pm
Pond reschedule US tour, unveil video for “Fire in the Water”: Watch

The psych-rockers will make up the dates with an expanded tour including appearances at Boston Calling, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo.

by January 10, 2018, 4:05pm
Boston Calling announces 2018 lineup: Eminem, Jack White, The Killers to headline

Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, Fleet Foxes, St. Vincent, The Decemberists, Brockhampton, and even Natalie Portman will also be part the three-day event.

by January 04, 2018, 9:59am
