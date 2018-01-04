Boston Calling 2018

Boston, Massachusetts (Harvard Athletic Complex)

$279 (GA); $599 - $1049 (VIP)

Official Website

Boston Calling, internationally acclaimed and locally grown music festival, returns for its ninth edition and will take place for the second consecutive year at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston (65 North Harvard Street, Boston) on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25th-27th, 2018. Headlined by Eminem, The Killers, and Jack White, Boston Calling 2018 will deliver over 54 performances from musicians, bands, and comedians across its three stages and the festival’s indoor arena. Adding to the excitement, Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Natalie Portman is confirmed to curate and host a series of special programming at this year’s festival.