Bourbon and Beyond Festival 2018

Book tickets

Sep 22 - Sep 23 2018

Louisville, Kentucky (Champions Park)

$129.50 (GA); $439.50 (VIP)

Official Website

The second annual Bourbon & Beyond festival makes its much-anticipated return to Champions Park in Louisville, KY, Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 with the perfect blend of bourbon, food & music not found anywhere else in the world. Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents, culinary curator Edward Lee (The Mind of A Chef) and bourbon curator Fred Minnick have put together another incredible bourbon, music, and culinary lineup for the weekend. World-renowned musicians including Sting and Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, as well as superstars John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz, Counting Crows and David Byrne, lead the music lineup of more than 30 artists. Tom Colicchio, Stephanie Izard, Aarón Sánchez and Ray Garcia lead the culinary lineup of more than 20 chefs.

Other years
Bourbon and Beyond Festival
Ben Sollee
Official
Blackberry Smoke
Official
Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!
Official
Counting Crows
Official
David Byrne
Official
Del McCoury Band
Official
Gov't Mule
Official
JJ Grey & Mofro
Official
John Mayer
Official
Kaleo
Official
Keb'Mo'
Official
Larkin Poe
Official
Lenny Kravitz
Official
River Whyless
Official
Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
Official
Sheryl Crow
Official
Sting
Official
The Record Company
Official
The Travelin' McCourys
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Flow Festival 2018

With a high-quality and revered lineup of musical heavyweights and a plethora of diverse culture and creativity, Flow Festival Helsinki is set to be the defining European festival of the summer.

One of the planet’s most forward thinking festivals, Flow …

by April 16, 2018, 12:38pm
0 comments
Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, and Stevie Wonder lead Grandoozy’s inaugural lineup

The new Denver-based event also promises St. Vincent, Phoenix, Sturgill Simpson, Miguel, De La Soul, The War on Drugs, Mavis Staples, and more.

by March 20, 2018, 1:01pm
0 comments
In Bloom Music Festival
Five Things to Know About Houston’s In Bloom Music Festival

Tradition and the future embrace each other this weekend in Houston.

by March 19, 2018, 2:00pm
0 comments
Upstream Music Fest + Summit reveals 2018 lineup, including Consequence of Sound showcase

The Flaming Lips, Jawbreaker, Miguel, Cut Copy, Little Dragon, Smino, and Jean Deaux are among the many acts scheduled to appear at the Seattle festival.

by March 15, 2018, 11:45am
0 comments
The Cure (Debi Del Grande), Nine Inch Nails (Philip Cosores), My Bloody Valentine (Carsten Windhorst)
Nine Inch Nails, My Bloody Valentine to play Meltdown Festival curated by The Cure’s Robert Smith

Deftones, Placebo, Manic Street Preachers, The Libertines, and Mogwai are also set to perform at the 10-day festival.

by March 06, 2018, 8:14am
0 comments
Who needs Coachella when you can go Back to the Beach?

The inaugural ska festival boasts a lineup led by Fishbone’s original lineup, Goldfinger with Travis Barker, Sublime with Rome, Save Ferris, and more.

by February 21, 2018, 10:49am
3 comments
Size Doesn’t Matter: Why Festivalgoers Should Think Smaller

Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.

by February 09, 2018, 1:45pm
4 comments
The Cure’s Robert Smith to curate Meltdown Festival 2018

Smith calls the 10-day festival “the ‘must see’ event of the summer!”

by February 06, 2018, 9:50am
0 comments
The Big Four Shuffle: All Hail the New Music Festival Kings

It’s time to start planning your year around these names.

by January 23, 2018, 12:00am
2 comments
Photos
Submit your photo