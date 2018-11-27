British Summer Time 2019

Book tickets

Jul 12 - Jul 12 2019

London, England (Hyde Park)

Official Website

British Summer Time Hyde Park, is a 10-day event music and entertainment series, featuring legendary headliners and support from today’s rising stars. Each event takes place at London’s Hyde Park.

Other years
BST Hyde Park 2019
Bob Dylan
Official
Neil Young
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Bob Dylan and Neil Young join forces for special one-off festival

The event, taking place Friday, July 12th in London’s Hyde Park, is part of the UK music festival series British Summer Time.

by November 27, 2018, 9:05am
1 comment
Glasgow Summer Sessions
Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019

The Glasgow Summer Sessions is an annual series of concerts held every August at Bellahouston Park in the Southside of Glasgow, Scotland. Taking place on the last weekend of August over two-three nights the event attracts up to 100,000 people …

by November 26, 2018, 2:35pm
0 comments
Download Fest UK 2019
Download Festival UK 2019

Download Festival is a British rock festival, held annually at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England. It is the most popular British summer rock and heavy metal festival and has hosted some of the genre’s biggest names. The 2019 edition of …

by November 19, 2018, 8:34am
0 comments
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure to play “20 festivals” next summer

Robert Smith looks to be particularly active in 2019.

by September 21, 2018, 11:29pm
0 comments
In Photos: The Cure Celebrate 40 Years of Melancholia at London’s Hyde Park (7/7)

Featuring special guests Interpol, Slowdive, Goldfrapp, Editors, and more.

by July 08, 2018, 9:38am
1 comment
The Cure, photo by Lior Phillips
The Cure perform career-spanning setlist at Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival: Video + Setlist

Legendary singer closes out his own festival with 28 songs that go back to the very beginning.

by June 24, 2018, 8:06pm
0 comments
Interpol new tour dates blue philip cosores
Interpol expand 2018 tour in support of new album Marauder

A full slate of North American and European tour dates.

by June 12, 2018, 12:30pm
0 comments
Interpol Marauder Indie Trio Car Jamie James Medina
Interpol announce new album, Marauder, share “The Rover”: Stream

Plus, the post-punk revivalists will tour this fall alongside The Kills, Car Seat Headrest, and others.

by June 07, 2018, 12:38pm
1 comment
Gorillaz Live Tour Dates 2018
Gorillaz announce North American arena tour, Los Angeles Demon Dayz Festival

Little Dragon and The Internet will join Gorillaz for the newly announced dates, which come in support of The Now Now.

by May 31, 2018, 1:24pm
2 comments
Photos
BST Hyde Park 2019
Submit your photo