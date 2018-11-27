British Summer Time 2019

The event, taking place Friday, July 12th in London’s Hyde Park, is part of the UK music festival series British Summer Time.
The Glasgow Summer Sessions is an annual series of concerts held every August at Bellahouston Park in the Southside of Glasgow, Scotland. Taking place on the last weekend of August over two-three nights the event attracts up to 100,000 people …
Download Festival is a British rock festival, held annually at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England. It is the most popular British summer rock and heavy metal festival and has hosted some of the genre’s biggest names. The 2019 edition of …
Robert Smith looks to be particularly active in 2019.
Featuring special guests Interpol, Slowdive, Goldfrapp, Editors, and more.
Legendary singer closes out his own festival with 28 songs that go back to the very beginning.
A full slate of North American and European tour dates.
Plus, the post-punk revivalists will tour this fall alongside The Kills, Car Seat Headrest, and others.
Little Dragon and The Internet will join Gorillaz for the newly announced dates, which come in support of The Now Now.